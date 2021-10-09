IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Get IMV alerts:

IMV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of IMV in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform market weight rating on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.93.

IMV opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. IMV has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative net margin of 11,386.18% and a negative return on equity of 99.76%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMV in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in IMV during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IMV during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in IMV during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in IMV during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

IMV Company Profile

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMV (IMV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.