Impleum Price Up 53.9% This Week (IMPL)

Impleum (CURRENCY:IMPL) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Impleum has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. One Impleum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Impleum has a total market capitalization of $93,249.06 and approximately $8.00 worth of Impleum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Impleum alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Impleum Coin Profile

Impleum (IMPL) is a coin. Impleum’s total supply is 10,696,691 coins and its circulating supply is 10,589,750 coins. Impleum’s official Twitter account is @impleum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Impleum’s official website is impleum.com

Buying and Selling Impleum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impleum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impleum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Impleum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Impleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Impleum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.