IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Receives $643.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $643.80.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $223,420,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after acquiring an additional 134,322 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 64.4% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,302,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,129,000 after acquiring an additional 112,955 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $617.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $393.02 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $605.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

