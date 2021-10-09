IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives $31.89 Average PT from Analysts

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.38.

IDYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Stone sold 2,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $354,924.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,616 shares of company stock worth $877,945. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 65.8% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 334,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.58. The stock had a trading volume of 312,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,703. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $982.35 million, a PE ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

