IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of IAMGOLD from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.56.

IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $26,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth about $30,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.