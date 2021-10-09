IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) was up 6.1% on Thursday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $218.00. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp traded as high as $139.75 and last traded at $139.70. Approximately 1,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 807,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.68.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IAC. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.42.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

