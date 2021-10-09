Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hycroft Mining is a US-based, gold and silver producer operating the Hycroft mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada. The Hycroft mine features one of the largest gold/silver deposits in the world with a low-capital, low-cost process and a 34-year mine life. “

Shares of HYMC opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Hycroft Mining has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $91.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of -0.05.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $5,920,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $33,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,407,314 shares of company stock worth $6,354,132 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 0.5% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,520,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after purchasing an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 514,178 shares during the period. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 487,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 14.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 136,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

