Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $860.31 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will report sales of $860.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $816.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $942.22 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $399.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full-year sales of $2.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.97.

Shares of H traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 962,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,078. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.52. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.43.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 54,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $4,065,604.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,373,734.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.3% in the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

