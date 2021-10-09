HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $818,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 23,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 508.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after purchasing an additional 239,538 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.