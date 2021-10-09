HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.84

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.73. HUMBL shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 2,494,509 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

HUMBL Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HUMBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUMBL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.