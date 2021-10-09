Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lowered its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 4.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 97.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hubbell by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

HUBB stock opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $142.21 and a 12 month high of $209.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.22.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

