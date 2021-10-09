Hsiao D. Lieu Sells 2,000 Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NGM opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. The business had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 30.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 310,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

