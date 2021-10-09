Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Receives $18.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,480. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

