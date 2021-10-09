Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HRL. Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

HRL stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $52.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.24.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after acquiring an additional 359,717 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,135,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,701,000 after acquiring an additional 667,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,123,000 after purchasing an additional 668,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,157,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,743,000 after purchasing an additional 147,179 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,675,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,252,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

