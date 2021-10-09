HOQU (HQX) Price Tops $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $740,398.29 and $2.39 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOQU alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00050221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.48 or 0.00230835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00012511 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00102190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOQU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOQU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.