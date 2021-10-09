Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Holley in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Holley stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 65,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Holley as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLLY stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 124,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,953. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60. Holley has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Holley Company Profile

Empower Ltd. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Empower Ltd. is based in New York.

