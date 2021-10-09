HoDooi Price Tops $0.0423 on Exchanges (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, HoDooi has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0423 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $404,047.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001855 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00061384 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.06 or 0.00144794 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.03 or 0.00090943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,901.69 or 0.99979416 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,448.71 or 0.06396834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

