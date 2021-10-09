Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HOC. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of HOC opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.77) on Wednesday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The stock has a market cap of £694.76 million and a PE ratio of 17.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 170.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

