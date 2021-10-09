Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $141.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.93. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $83.62 and a 12-month high of $143.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $364,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,963,253.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

