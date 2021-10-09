Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Hills Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HBIA) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $66.50 and last traded at $66.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.31.

Hills Bancorporation Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HBIA)

Hills Bancorporation is a holding company, which provides commercial banking services through its subsidiary, Hills Bank. It offers personal and business checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposits. Its portfolio includes agricultural, commercial and financial, real estate, loans to individuals, and obligations of state and political subdivisions.

