Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Receives $141.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of HRC opened at $151.28 on Wednesday. Hill-Rom has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $152.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.35 and its 200-day moving average is $123.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 5.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 17.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 52.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 267,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after buying an additional 91,787 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,986,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 7.0% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 315,493 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,837,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

