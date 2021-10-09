Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Short Interest Down 16.9% in September

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,800 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 31st total of 163,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Hemisphere Media Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 32.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMTV opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Hemisphere Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $50.46 million during the quarter.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

