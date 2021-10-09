HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HDELY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HeidelbergCement from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.42. HeidelbergCement has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Analysts predict that HeidelbergCement will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

