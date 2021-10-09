Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809,010 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $5,434,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.3% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 102,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,151,000 after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the last quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 159.8% during the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 322,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,234,000 after acquiring an additional 198,254 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter worth about $2,407,000. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.84. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $73.87.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

