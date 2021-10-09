Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,323 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 393,709 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.50.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

