Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 23,000 Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.24% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 68.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

BSIG has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average of $24.09. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $27.68. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $133.30 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 127.04% and a return on equity of 29.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.29%.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

