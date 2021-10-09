Head-To-Head Review: Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) & Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) and Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkshire Hills Bancorp 15.59% 6.69% 0.62% Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

81.5% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkshire Hills Bancorp $476.09 million 2.80 -$533.02 million $0.60 45.37 Blue Foundry Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blue Foundry Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkshire Hills Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33 Blue Foundry Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.48%. Given Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Berkshire Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Blue Foundry Bancorp.

Summary

Berkshire Hills Bancorp beats Blue Foundry Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc. The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Pittsfield, MA.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc. is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

