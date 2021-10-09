Head to Head Comparison: Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) versus Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Preferred Apartment Communities’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $82.70 million 8.67 $21.84 million $1.32 11.56 Preferred Apartment Communities $502.20 million 1.26 -$177.79 million $1.07 11.29

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Preferred Apartment Communities. Preferred Apartment Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Commercial Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Preferred Apartment Communities has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Preferred Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 1 3 0 2.75 Preferred Apartment Communities 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus target price of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Preferred Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $13.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.51%. Given Preferred Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Preferred Apartment Communities is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Preferred Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Preferred Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 70.97% 9.36% 2.50% Preferred Apartment Communities 2.73% 0.90% 0.30%

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Preferred Apartment Communities pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Preferred Apartment Communities pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Preferred Apartment Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Preferred Apartment Communities on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. The Company’s investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans and other commercial real estate investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities, which are secured, directly or indirectly, by office, multifamily, retail, industrial, lodging, senior-living, self storage, student housing and other commercial real estate properties, or by ownership interests. Ares Commercial Real Estate was founded in September 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others. The Multifamily Communities segment consists of company’s portfolio of owned residential multifamily communities. The Financing segment refers to the portfolio of real estate loans, bridge loans, and other instruments deployed by the company to partially finance the development, construction, and prestabilization carrying costs of new multifamily communities and other real estate and real estate related assets. The New Market Properties segment covers portfolio of grocery-anchored shopping centers, as well as the financial results from the retail real estate loans. The Preferred Office Properties segment relates to the portfolio of office buildings. The Others segment includes deferred offering costs. The company was founded by Leonard A. Silverstein and John A. Williams on September 18, 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

