Head to Head Analysis: HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) versus Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

HORIBA (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) and Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HORIBA and Berkeley Lights’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HORIBA $1.84 billion 1.64 N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 18.88 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -13.01

HORIBA has higher revenue and earnings than Berkeley Lights.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HORIBA and Berkeley Lights, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HORIBA 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60

Berkeley Lights has a consensus target price of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 376.51%. Given Berkeley Lights’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than HORIBA.

Profitability

This table compares HORIBA and Berkeley Lights’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HORIBA N/A N/A N/A Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HORIBA has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkeley Lights has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats HORIBA on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

HORIBA Company Profile

HORIBA, Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive test, process and environmental, medical-diagnostics, semiconductor, and scientific instruments and systems. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, driveline test systems, automotive emissions analyzers, engine test and brake test systems, and fuel cell and battery test systems; provides vehicle development engineering and testing engineering services; and leases and manages R&D facilities. The company's Process & Environmental Instruments & Systems segment provides stack gas analyzers, industrial water quality analyzers, water quality analysis and examination systems, air pollution analyzers, environmental radiation monitors, and process measurement equipment. Its Medical-Diagnostic Instruments & Systems segment offers hematology and CRP, immunology, clinical chemistry, and blood glucose analyzers. The company's Semiconductor Instruments & Systems segment provides mass flow controllers, chemical concentration monitors, reticle/mask particle detection systems, residual gas analyzers, and vaporizers. Its Scientific Instruments & Systems segment offers Raman spectrometers, pH meters, particle-size distribution analyzers, X-Ray fluorescence analyzers, elemental analyzers, fluorescence spectroscopy/fluorescence lifetime spectroscopy, optical components, spectrometers and detectors, and gratings. HORIBA, Ltd. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

