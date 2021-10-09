HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flux Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

FLUX opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Flux Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Flux Power by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flux Power by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Flux Power by 1,008.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

