Harvest Finance (FARM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14.86 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for $173.67 or 0.00315885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $109.30 million and approximately $14.86 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 659,874 coins and its circulating supply is 629,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

