Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $38.51. Harmony Biosciences shares last traded at $38.10, with a volume of 1,521 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $898,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock worth $1,533,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HRMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.17 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.