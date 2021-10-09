Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,510,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 7,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HASI. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.51. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $72.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

