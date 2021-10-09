Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hang Seng Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $21.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.71. Hang Seng Bank’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

