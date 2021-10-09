GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.40.

GXO stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.30. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $89.30.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,186,000.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

