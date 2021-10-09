Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Financial Survey

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) and Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Guardant Health and Sera Prognostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guardant Health -116.99% -37.35% -18.40% Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Guardant Health and Sera Prognostics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guardant Health 0 1 11 0 2.92 Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Guardant Health currently has a consensus price target of $168.64, suggesting a potential upside of 61.64%. Sera Prognostics has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.02%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Guardant Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.6% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Guardant Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Guardant Health and Sera Prognostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guardant Health $286.73 million 36.86 -$253.78 million ($2.60) -40.13 Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sera Prognostics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Guardant Health.

Summary

Sera Prognostics beats Guardant Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc. is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H. Talasaz, and Michael Joseph Wiley in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

