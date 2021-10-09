Greif (NYSE:GEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.81

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.81 and last traded at $68.81, with a volume of 230 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.

Several brokerages recently commented on GEF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

Get Greif alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Greif by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greif by 8.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Greif by 14.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Greif (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.