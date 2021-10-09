Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.20

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.20 and last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 5672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.34.

GWB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.34 and its 200-day moving average is $31.92. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.23.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

