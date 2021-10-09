Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 471 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,182,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,300,000 after buying an additional 1,167,784 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,149,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,318,000 after buying an additional 76,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,887,000 after buying an additional 182,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 917,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,729,000 after buying an additional 261,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 4,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,181.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,933 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,692 over the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Benchmark cut their price target on Herman Miller from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of MLHR opened at $37.35 on Friday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $43.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Herman Miller had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Herman Miller’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 28th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.52%.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.