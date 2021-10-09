Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 123 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,949,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 30.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $99.06 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.66 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

