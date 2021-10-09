Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APOG. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,878,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,775,000 after acquiring an additional 555,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,293,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,521,000 after purchasing an additional 210,231 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 122,790 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 194,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,057,000. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

In related news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $71,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

APOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.72. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $991.87 million, a P/E ratio of 355.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.