Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSF. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 766,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 388,275 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,195,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,539,000 after buying an additional 168,191 shares in the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 244,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after buying an additional 108,028 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,458,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.49 per share, for a total transaction of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $67.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.04 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

