Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $77.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.