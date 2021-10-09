Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,501 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,282,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,619,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,502,000 after acquiring an additional 430,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 125,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $3.17 on Friday. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $918.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 100.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

