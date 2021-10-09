Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK CORPORATION is the largest provider of dredging services in the US conducting business to maintain and deepen shipping channels, reclaim land from the ocean, and renourish storm damaged coastline. The company also conducts around 25% of its operations internationally with a strong focus in the Middle East. Projects can generally be recognized to fall within a number of categories, namely, Maintenance projects to keep shipping channels and harbors at their required depths, Capital works to excavate, deepen or widen navigable waterways, Beach restoration for storm damaged coastline and Reclamation works to restore wetlands or create new land in the ocean. “

GLDD opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.26 million, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.73. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.78.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $169.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 7,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $112,369.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 233,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,084.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 21,064 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $315,328.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $450,434 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,498,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,173,000 after buying an additional 501,669 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,676,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

