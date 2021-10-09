Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GSHD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $153.56.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $174.72 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 485.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.96.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,498,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,512 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $211,800.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,268 shares of company stock worth $24,263,631 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares during the period. 50.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

