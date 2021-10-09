Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) PT Raised to $26.00

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum from $13.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

GDP stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $26.66.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.30 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 39.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Goodrich Petroleum will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C sold 150,000 shares of Goodrich Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas on properties. It holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

