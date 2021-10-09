Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Trading 2.4% Higher

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 1,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.06.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GDDFF shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Goodfood Market from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.17.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.