Golden Independence Mining (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Trading 7.7% Higher

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) shares shot up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 0.11 and last traded at 0.11. 27,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 64,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 0.13.

About Golden Independence Mining (OTCMKTS:GIDMF)

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Independence Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Independence Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.