Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Trading 6.5% Higher

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) shares traded up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.83. 12,693 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,465,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.99.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLNG shares. TheStreet cut Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a net margin of 109.12%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth $105,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

